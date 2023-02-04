At least 13 Palestinians injured in Israeli military raids at Jericho camp

At least 13 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho city, in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli soldiers raided the camp and fired bullets, missiles, and tear gas which resulted in the wounding of 13 Palestinians, two of whom were critically hurt.

Israel was accused by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society of blocking ambulance access. After the operation was completed by the Israeli military, they were ultimately permitted to attend to the injured.

The military raid comes as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has further intensified over the mass shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem which killed seven, an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians and a cross-border rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the raid.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called on Israel to ensure that all operations of its security forces in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, are carried out with full respect for international human rights law.

Around 235 people were killed in the conflict last year, with nearly 90 per cent of the casualties on the Palestinian side, a report by the news agency AFP said. In January alone, Israeli forces killed 35 Palestinians, including attackers, militants and civilians, the report added.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on both sides to prevent further bloodshed and expressed sorrow for innocent Palestinians killed in months of spiralling violence in the West Bank.

Blinken held talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, following meetings with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other cabinet ministers.

