A New York Police Department (NYPD) detective has got herself into a controversy after she was seen twerking and pole dancing in a music video that went viral on social media.

In the video, Melissa Mercado, a veteran with seven years of experience in the NYPD, was seen "gyrating and shaking" her body while wearing a thong and a skimpy bra.

She joined the force in 2018 and has worked as a $144,000-a-year grade 3 detective assigned to Bronx special victims - but now, she seems to be loosing her job.

Watch the video here

Mercados's inappropriate performance came in the "Doin That" video by Hempstead rapper S-Quire (real name - Phavian Winfield).

Although, the video not specified that it was Mercados - the NYPD officers confirmed that it was indeed her.

Internet reacts

As the video went viral, people on the internet seemed divided on the matter. Some were seen calling her out for not maintaining the decorum of the law enforcement department while others said she is free to do what she wants off duty.

"Whether on duty or not, she has an image to uphold. She obviously does not appreciate her position or line of work," one internet user said on the social media platform X. "So, that's what a New York City Police Detective looks like in 2025. How times have changed. And not necessarily for the better," wrote another.

While a third defending her wrote, "What she does in her off time is not any business of the NYPD. People have 2nd jobs. If that's what she does, so what?"

