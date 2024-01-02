Watch: North Carolina woman becomes $1 million Powerball winner, collapses on live TV

A woman from United States' North Carolina collapsed on live television after it was announced that she became the first winner of Powerball Millionaire of 2024 and got a cash prize of $1 million on New Year's Eve.



Just as the announcement was made, Pamela Bradshaw fell on the ground after her name was called out on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’.

Show host Ryan Seacrest announced, “Pamela! You’re a millionaire!”. An excited and overjoyed Pamela fell to the ground and seconds later got back on her feet with the help of her daughter Joanna Hinson and the host. The time is finally here... 👀



Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is...



Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina! #PowerballRockinEve #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/2FcQXhWr0A — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024 × “Oh my god!” the woman, then exclaimed. “I’m so blessed,” she added, as her daughter hugged her. Pamela said that she would give a “little bit” of the money to Joanna following which Ryan appealed her to give more amount than that.

First New York City trip of Pamela Bradshaw

According to the North Carolina Lottery, this was the second consecutive year that a North Carolinian citizen got the prize money of $1 million on New Year’s Eve.



Pamela, who hails from Clinton, was one of the five Powerball players across the United States who were chosen to try their luck at winning $1 million. It was for the first time, Pamela had visited New York City and it was also her first time flying on a plane.

"I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty," she said while speaking to the lottery authorities. "It's just been so incredible," she added.



As per the New York Post, she got a VIP trip through a second-chance drawing which was held by the state lottery. According to the New York Post, the woman stayed in the Big Apple for four days and three nights as part of her New York City trip.



Pamela revealed that she wished to buy a home with the money.



“I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms,” she said.