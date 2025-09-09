/WATCH: Nepal Parliament set on fire, roaring visuals might shock you

The Gen Z protest in Nepal has reached a higher level after protesters set the house of the prime minister on fire. Shortly after this, the protesters set the Nepalese parliament ablaze. The bold visuals show thick black smoke rising from the building while a pool of people outside the area cheer.

Since the protest began, Nepalese Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Prime Minister KP Oli have resigned. The social media platforms that the government has banned were also revoked late at night on Monday (September 8).

Nepal PM KP Oli flees in chopper

Hours after Nepal PM KP Oli resigned from his post, a video of a chopper reportedly carrying him out of the country amid violent protests was circulated on social media. Oli has reportedly fled to Dubai after being provided a safe passage by the Nepal army chief. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel and Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel are in talks to decide the next steps for forming a new government. While the protesters set the Parliament and PM Oli's house on fire, some reports also claimed that many ministers, including Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel were chased by angry protesters on the streets.

Who is Sudan Gurung, face of Nepal protest?

Amid all this chaos, one name has emerged prominently, and that is Sudan Gurung. The 36-year-old is an activist and the president of Hami Nepal - an NGO that organised the entire protest. On social media, Gurung's NGO has posted a pool of content on how to organise a protest and other tips and tricks, some of them primarily targeted at students.