WATCH | Mouse caught on camera ‘stealing’ diamond necklace from jewellery shop

The popular imagery of a mouse being the Jerry of the town harassed by the likes of Toms, are yet to go beyond their timeless avatars. But some real-life jerries have carved a new niche for themselves. Lately, a video is going viral on social media which shows a mouse supposedly ‘stealing’ a diamond necklace from a luxury jewellery shop. It is not yet clear where the CCTV footage is from.

However, shortly after the video went viral on social media, people quipped if the mouse did it while preparing for Valentine's Day. Or was it some ratty persistence of Mrs Mouse that pushed her mister to pursue the supposed act of theft.

"For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace," a user captioned the video which shows a rat supposedly taking away a diamond necklace from a display stand.

"For his girlfriend shrew," answered another user on social media. "This is part of his arrangement for February 14," wrote another user, resonating with wider chatter around the viral video that the mouse is taking the necklace away for his girlfriend to mark Valentine's Day on February 14.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14th. It traditionally celebrates romantic love between two individuals. On Valentine’s Day, people celebrate their loved ones by exchanging Valentine’s Day cards and chocolates, gifts, flowers – especially red roses. The evening is also popular for date nights.

