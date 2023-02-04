British woman credits 'miracle pizza' for diagnosis of Cancer

A British woman from New Manchester claimed that a $5.72 pizza helped her find out that she had Cancer of the left lung. The development came after the woman ordered a pizza online and put the dish in the oven to heat it up before finally sitting down to eat it up. The woman said that while putting the pizza in the oven, she lost her balance and slipped. The 'excruciating' pain spread across her back, both shoulders and head. When the woman reached hospital, the doctors discovered unusual growth on her left lung, apart from a minor fracture on her spine due to her near-the-oven fall.

ALSO READ | World Cancer Day 2023: Add these foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

"In a way, this snack was responsible for saving my life," the woman, Ms. Schofield was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

On July 25, 2022, Schofield marked the beginning of the end of her cancer treatment and in November, she was declared to be in remission.

She now reportedly attends follow up appointments every three months and these are set to continue for the next five years.

She said, "I'm still struggling with my health but my body has been through a lot of treatments to get rid of the cancer. I'm glad I slipped over and hurt myself – it's the only reason I'm still kicking about today and it's all because of a miracle pizza."

ALSO WATCH | Your Story: Breast cancer overtakes Lung cancer to become most common

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in the UK, accounting for around a fifth of all deaths from the disease. It kills almost 35,000 people each year in the UK and more than 127,000 in the United States. Just one in five men, and one in five women with lung cancer live for more than five years, in the UK. This is partly because lung cancer often doesn't cause symptoms, such as a persistent cough, until it has progressed. Smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer, accounting for more than 70 out of 100 cases, according to the National Health Service. But, even people who have never smoked can also develop the disease, which mainly affects older people.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE