Watch: Massive whale stranded off Perth coast, to be ‘euthanised’

Authorities in Australia confirmed Monday (Dec 11) that a 15m sperm whale had stranded off Rockingham Beach in Perth, West Australia, and would “most likely” be euthanised.

Earlier on Saturday, drone footage showed the whale swimming dangerously close to the shore. Later, it was seen resting on the sandbar of the beach, displaying limited movement. Massive whale emerges close to the shore in Australia



📹 Ori Weiser

Experts had warned that the mammal could be at risk of stranding as this kind of behaviour was "unusual and perilous."

Two-thirds of whale’s body rested on sandbank

Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) Swan Coastal district manager Mark Cugley told media that the whale’s tail was free but two-thirds of its body was rested on the sandbank.

The beach was closed for swimmers and a shark warning was also issued for the area even though no sharks were spotted yet.

“It’s not really got that energy that you would expect from a healthy animal, so I’d say it’s resting, and I think at the moment it’s protecting one side of itself from any predators, positioning itself in a way that we might expect in an animal who’s not well and needs to rest,” Cugley was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“At times, it became grounded on shallow sand bars, and it would swim off again, then it would get grounded again, so it’s concerning, and that’s why we need to fully assess its health,” he added.

Whale seems to be stressed out

The official added that the whale was stressed as it exhibited a higher respiration rate.

To keep the animal safe, wet and comfortable, authorities said they will keep on pouring water on it.

According to experts, it will be a major challenge to decide how the whale will be euthanised so close to the shore. Mark Cugley assured, however, that his department would follow the International Whaling Convention.

Watch: Whales help store planet-heating carbon emissions × “It’s got a little bit of sunburn, and it’s a little bit sunken and depressed behind its melon (forehead), which isn’t a great sign of body condition,” Cugley further said.

He described it as a “multiple-day incident” and said the whale would not be euthanised for a few days.