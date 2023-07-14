Watch | Man catches a record-breaking 19-foot-long Burmese python with bare hands

A Florida duo, popularly known as the "Glades Boys", successfully captured the longest-ever recorded Burmese python in the state, which measured 19 feet long and weighed 125 pounds. A local environmental conservancy verified the record catch of the invasive species.



The snake was found by 22-year-old Jake Waleri in Big Cypress National Preserve at around 1 am on July 10. In the video, the man was seen pulling the python out from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the vicious reptile made several attempts to bite him. 'Giant is an understatement' As recommended by wildlife officials, the snake was later killed. "Giant is an understatement for this beast," wrote Waleri and his partner in catching snakes Stephen Gauta on Instagram. "She clocked in at 579 cm/ 19 feet flat and 125 lbs. Even just being able to see a snake this large would be a dream,” they added.

The size of the python was confirmed by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida which stated that it is "officially the longest ever documented". The group stated that the previous longest Burmese python they had ever caught was 18 feet and 9 inches long. Damn they had to jump my boy pic.twitter.com/VRyiyL0x4k — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 14, 2023 × "We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence," said Ian Easterling, a biologist with the conservancy. "Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators,” she added. Insane and chaotic "It's awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida's environment. We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible,” Waleri stated while speaking to the Conservancy, which has been working towards reducing the threat of the invasive Burmese python. “We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible,” he added.

WATCH | Algae blooms triggering deaths of sea lions and dolphins Waleri accepted that catching such a huge snake was “insane” and “very chaotic”, however, he also called it a dream.



“I knew we were capable of it but I didn’t know it would happen,” stated Waleri, who started hunting snakes in 2020, while speaking to USA Today. “Last year my cousin and I caught a snake that was almost 18 feet long, and we realised we could handle a snake of that size,” he stated.



