Watch: Lion roams around Italian city after escaping from circus

Panic gripped the streets of an Italian city after a lion escaped from a circus and was found prowling on the road in the night.

Clips shared on social media X showed the big cat roaming on the deserted streets of Ladispoli, near Rome, on Saturday (Nov 11) evening.

The video showed the lion calmly walking through the streets as it was followed and monitored by the officials waiting to catch it at the right moment.

Mayor Alessandro Grando alerted the residents and urged them to stay indoors while adding that law enforcement was dispatched to the site. 🇮🇹 In #Italy, a lion escaped from a circus. The predator roamed the streets for 6 hours until it was captured by the police. Residents were asked not to leave their homes. pic.twitter.com/N8tA2oR1wt — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) November 12, 2023 × Local news outlet Corriere della Sera that authorities took around seven hours to capture the lion as the animal had to be shot with sedatives twice after it woke up the first time.

Officials took seven hours to catch the lion

It took the authorities around seven hours to capture the lion and it had to be shot with sedatives twice as it awoke the first time, according to local news outlet, Corriere della Sera.

The outlet further reported that the lion managed to escape from their clutches multiple times before it was first sedated around 3 pm (local time) between Vialle Mediterraneo and Via Nicosia.

It then managed to get away again and was sedated a second time at 8.30 pm before finally being captured by police at 10 pm.

More than six hours after his original message, the mayor informed that the lion was captured and taken back to the circus.

Mayor faces heat over the episode

“Thank you State Police, Carabinieri, Firefighters, Local and Provincial Police, ASL and all the volunteers who served during these hours of great learning.”

“I hope that this episode can stir some conscience and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses,” he added.

Also read | Scientists discover why humans have two nostrils and not just one

Spain-based EFE news agency reported that following the episode, the mayor was criticised for allowing the circus management to stay in the city.

But the mayor clarified that the circus was not hired by the city authority and that it is an autonomous matter.