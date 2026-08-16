/WATCH: Indian flag flies at 13,000 feet as 3 UAE-based Indian skydivers unfurl tricolour in record-breaking jump

Three India-origin residents of the UAE participated in a record-breaking skydive over Benghazi, Libya, where they jumped from 13,000 feet, unfurling the Indian flag mid-air. The act was a mass attempt involving 65 skydivers from around the world, according to several media reports. The residents identified as Jamsheer Thanalot, Abhishek Rawat and Isha Raj were among the group, which included people from nearly 38 nationalities carrying about 35 different national flags during the jump.

The jump itself was only part of the challenge, where participants also had to prevent their oversized flags from getting caught in their parachutes, maintain a safe distance from other skydivers mid-air, and land inside a camera-covered zone to qualify for the Guinness World Records title. The dive happened on 7 August, but confirmation from Guinness World Records came only days later, with the news landing just before India's Independence Day.

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Jumper calls the moment deeply meaningful

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Jamsheer called the moment deeply meaningful and said, “It is a very proud feeling for us. There were people from so many countries, and we were there representing India,” he said. He also told the publication that before setting off, he'd cautioned his wife that he might not survive the qualifying rounds, given how tough the selection process was. He barely slept the night before, getting around three hours, and later found his smartwatch had logged a sleep score of just 12 per cent. According to him, this nervousness was widespread among the other participants as well.



The pressure was compounded by how experienced some of the other divers were. Jamsheer, who has over 320 jumps to his name, said he was among people who'd logged jumps in the thousands. The feat adds a new milestone to Jamsheer's 15-year story in the UAE, which started in 2011 when he relocated from Kannur for a sales role paying Dh1,200 a month, the report noted.