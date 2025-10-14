In a hot mic moment during the Gaza peace summit on Monday (October 13), the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was heard asking his US counterpart Donald Trump if he could meet the son of the American supremo. Subianto seemed unaware that a microphone was recording his words. The Indonesian president asked Trump if he could meet Eric Trump, the second son of the American president. He mentioned a region that is “not safe, security-wise”.

“Can I meet Eric?" Hwe asked Trump.

“I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call,” Trump replied.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Eric and Donald Trump Jr, two sons of the US president, serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organisation. Subianto then told Trump that “we’ll look for a better place,” to which the US President reiterated, “I’ll have Eric call you”.

“Eric or Don Jr," the Indonesian president said.

The Gaza peace summit

Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" while signing a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. "This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

‘The rebuilding begins’



While addressing the crowd after signing the peace agreement, Trump said, “This is the day people around the world have been praying for. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East. The hostages have been returned, and further work goes on. Humanitarian aid is now pouring into Gaza. The rebuilding begins, I think this will be the easiest part.”

“The future will not be ruled by fights of the past. There won't be World War 3 in the Middle East. We're all agreed that Gaza's reconstruction needs to be one that is demilitarised," the American president added.

Why was Netanyahu not at Gaza summit in Egypt?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly used diplomatic pressure to bar Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending the Gaza summit in Egypt. As per a report by AFP, Erdogan was backed by other regional leaders. The Israeli Prime Minister was initially expected to join world leaders at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The summit focused on discussions about efforts to end the war in Gaza.