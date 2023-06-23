Watch: Horse stuck in swimming pool recused by Florida firefighters

A horse that got spooked and jumped into a swimming pool was saved by a team of firefighters in Florida

On June 20, the firefighters from Pasco County were called in after its owner found the animal stuck in the pool.

The footage shared by them shows the moment the horse was lifted from the water using a harness.

Officials said that the animal got startled by another horse before jumping into the pool.

“We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life,” Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote, sharing the video on social media.

Though the horse, named Moe, is usually calm, its owner Cindy Buckel said that another horse, Huey, cornered it near the above-ground pool.

"Every day I come home and I give him a hug, and I'll put his head on my shoulder," Buckel told Fox13. Must see video: Check out the video of our Special Operations Team rescuing a horse that fell off a deck and into a swimming pool. We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! The full story here: https://t.co/iNLt0SVHuY pic.twitter.com/hPpfiJBz9Y — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) June 21, 2023 × "They were like grazing where we could see them," she said. "And as soon as we came around the corner, I was like. What are they doing over there? And I said, ‘What are you guys doing in there, Huey? Yeah, you need to hide."

Bickel then saw Moe standing near the pool and suddenly leaping into it.

"It was kind of a beautiful leap into the pool. I mean, he would have got a ten if it was a diving thing," shared the horse's owner.

One of their neighbours then came with his tractor, Buckel said, and soon the Pasco County Fire Rescue arrived with animal rescue tools and harnesses.

"He came up with his tractor," she said. "And at that point, all the firefighters were here and one of them was in a pool with me."

Eventually Moe was hoisted out of the water and back onto the ground safely.

"And they did such a wonderful job, you know, lifting him slow and putting him down slow," Buckel was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)