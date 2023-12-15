Watch: Horrific moment as riders left hanging upside down in Japan's rollercoaster

A heart-stopping moment unfolded when a rollercoaster ride became a nightmare for the guests of the theme park after it broke down when it reached a height of 150ft and left the riders hanging upside down.

In the terrifying footage, 32 passengers were seen dangling upside down in the Universal Studios' Flying Dinosaur coaster ride in Osaka, Japan after it faced a glitch when it was mid-way on Thursday (Dec 14).

The amusement park said that an emergency stop was made by the packed ride midway at around 10.55 am (local time). The incident took place when the ride had reached its peak height of 150ft. A heart-stopping moment unfolded at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on December 14, as a roller coaster abruptly halted, leaving 32 riders suspended upside down over 30 meters above the ground. #USJ #universalstudiosjapan #rollercoaster #osaka #themepark #travel #japan #hkeye pic.twitter.com/6PMCcQySyq — HKeye (@Warm_Talking) December 15, 2023 × In the footage, terrified thrill-seekers were seen looking up in horror while they were hanging upside-down on the ride which was inspired by Jurassic Park.

All riders rescued, no one injured

Universal Studios Japan said that all the people on board were rescued by staff members and emergency stairs were used to take them down, Asahi newspaper reported.

The staff members said that it took 45 minutes to carry out the evacuation and added that nobody suffered injuries and no one also felt unwell.

“These are things that can happen, so we followed our safety procedure and our staff guided the passengers to a safe place,” said the representative on Friday (Dec 14), further stating that the ride was closed and an inspection was being carried out.

Speaking to Nikkei newspaper, the amusement park said, "A sensor that detects abnormalities was activated and the system stopped."

After carrying out tests for an hour and a half, engineers said that the ride was safe and allowed other brave thrill seekers to come on board. The operating system stated that the malfunction's exact cause is not known.

The Flying Dinosaur is one type of rollercoaster which is inspired by the film Jurassic Park.