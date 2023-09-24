ugc_banner

Watch | Flamingos flock to Wisconsin's Lake Michigan beach for 1st time in history, captivating crowd

Wisconsin, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Flamingos as seen in US state of Wisconsin Photograph:(Twitter)

Three of the flamingos were adults, distinguishable by their pink plumage, while the remaining two were juveniles with gray coloring, reports said. 

Five flamingos made an unexpected appearance in Port Washington, Wisconsin, located about 25 miles north of Milwaukee, where they were seen wading along the shores of Lake Michigan. This remarkable event marked the first time in Wisconsin's history that the American flamingo species had been spotted in the state, reported said quoting Mark Korducki, a member of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology.

Crowd gathers to witness unusual visitors

The five flamingos, seen on Friday (September 22), attracted a substantial crowd of curious onlookers who were excited to witness these tropical birds venturing far from their usual habitat, in tropical areas. 

Word of the flamingos' presence quickly spread on social media, drawing in approximately 75 bird enthusiasts to Port Washington's South Beach.

Jim Edelhuber, an avid bird watcher and photographer from Waukesha, expressed his amazement at the unexpected event, describing it as "huge" and "unbelievable."

Possible hurricane-driven journey 

While the sighting was surprising, it wasn't entirely unprecedented. Reports of flamingos appearing in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have surfaced recently, according to Ryan Brady, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife biologists speculated that strong winds from Hurricane Idalia in late August might have pushed these flamingos northward.

Flamingos' usual range

The American flamingo typically inhabits regions like Florida, the Gulf Coast states, the Caribbean, and northern South America.

For many observers like Debbie Gasper of Port Washington, this sighting was a rare and unexpected opportunity to see these tropical birds up close.

Debbie planned to share photos of the flamingos with her relatives in Georgia, who she believed would find it hard to believe that such an event occurred in Wisconsin.

