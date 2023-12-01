PHOTOS | Earth looks unreal in images captured by first-ever 360-degree camera in space

Earlier this year, a Chinese company named Insta360 launched what it claims was the first ever 360-degree action camera into space, specifically into the low-Earth orbit (LEO) and captured some breathtaking visuals of Earth.

About the mission

The cameras were attached to a solar-powered satellite and launched 500 kilometres into outer space and, as per the Chinese company, were orbiting the planet, as of October.

It also noted the obstacles that the scientists and engineers identified and overcame as this was the first fully exposed camera in space and required a lot of preparation to make sure it worked in the harsh conditions.

(Photo credit: Insta360)

The X2 cameras were made to withstand extreme temperatures as the satellite circles the globe every 90 minutes from the tropics and poles witnessing temperatures ranging between -70 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius.

Insta360 also made their cameras to be “radiation resistant” since unlike here on Earth they would be exposed to high-energy particles which can quickly burn out electronic components.

Lastly, the cameras were made shock and vibration-resistant considering that even in the best conditions rocket launches are anything but a smooth ride, not to mention that once it is launched no one will be able to adjust it.

