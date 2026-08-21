/WATCH | Ferrari, McLaren petrol-bombed at Pakistani wedding in Birmingham, CCTV footage captures scary visuals

Two supercars, a Ferrari and a McLaren, were set ablaze in a suspected firebomb attack during a Pakistani wedding in Birmingham. The incident took place outside the Royal Shalimar in Sparkbrook, where around 500 guests had gathered inside for the marriage function. The two supercars were targeted on Wednesday evening after a hooded assailant allegedly threw at least three petrol bombs at the vehicles parked outside the venue.

CCTV footage showed several figures dressed in black standing opposite Royal Shalimar before what appeared to be petrol bombs were thrown at the cars. The vehicles were soon engulfed in flames, while smaller fires also broke out nearby, including near the front of the venue. The footage also showed the suspected attackers fleeing after several men ran out from the venue and confronted them. Staff members rushed to tackle the flames with fire extinguishers as emergency services were called to the scene.

Wedding guest Fahim Kayani said he was inside having his meal when he became aware of the disturbance.

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“I was aware of a disturbance outside. The restaurant staff responded very quickly and put the flames out using fire extinguishers before the emergency services arrived,” Kayani told the Birmingham Mail.

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He said the large number of guests, including children, made the incident particularly concerning.

“Everyone stayed very calm but it could have been a lot worse. There was a big wedding and lots of people around,” he said.

“Young people were standing not far from the cars that were firebombed; one kicked one of the missiles away before it could roll under one of the cars. One young child was just a few metres away.”

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Royal Shalimar on Highgate Road at around 8.30 pm. Three men were seen running down Mole Street before getting into a white Volkswagen Golf and driving away. No injuries were reported.

A fire engine from Highgate station attended, and firefighters made one vehicle safe. Police have launched an investigation into the suspected attack.