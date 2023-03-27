WATCH: Elon Musk re-tweets decades-old video that perfectly predicts artificial intelligence features

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reacted to a decades-old video of acclaimed science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke after it circulated on social media forums.

In the video, which is said to be around 59 years old, Clarke can be seen talking about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). The video which appears to be far ahead of the time has left internet users intrigued.

The footage has been credited to BBC's telecast of September 21 in 1964. In the video, Clarke predicted that ''the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world won't be men or monkeys, they will be machines. They will start to think and eventually, they will completely outthink their makers. We are now at the beginning of inorganic or mechanical evolution which will be thousands of times swifter".

Referring to that era, he said that "the present-day electronic brains are complete morons but this might not be true in another generation".

The video has gone viral on the microblogging site and also caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who re-tweeted the post with one word — "Prescient".

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, "Absolutely phenomenal for foreseeing so much in 1964."

Another user chimed in and said: "Such a visionary was Sir Clarke. I believe the addition of our organic brains by technology is not far in the future. Within a generation at the most. I'll likely miss that, but many of his future ideas have already come to pass. Space stations and satellites already to name just 2."

