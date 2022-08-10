WATCH | Elon Musk has secret Instagram account with 54 followers, says it is 'next level thirst trap'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and one of the most popular public figures, has acknowledged having a secret Instagram account. Ironically, Musk has 102.9 million Twitter followers while only having 54 followers on his personal Instagram account. During a podcast interview with the NELK lads, Musk discussed a variety of topics, including aliens and his failed Twitter venture. When the debate finally turned to social media, Musk acknowledged having an Instagram account that is hidden from his Twitter followers.

Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account with 0 followers @elonmusk 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oK73lYIIa3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 5, 2022 ×

In the podcast, Musk not only disclosed his Instagram secret account but also referred to it as a "thirst trap." "Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies, "explained Musk. The video showing Musk discussing his Instagram account was circulated on Twitter by a number of users. Musk corrected a Twitter user who claimed he had no followers on the social media platform and indicated that he actually has close to 54 followers.

Musk did, however, make it clear that he exclusively uses Twitter to interact with people. He claimed that having a single focused outlet makes things easier to be more effective. More than 102 million people follow Musk on Twitter at the moment.

It's interesting to note that just a few days earlier, Musk was negotiating a 44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. However, just as he was about to seize control of the website, Musk withdrew. He said that microblogging obscured information about spam accounts. Twitter also sued Musk for abandoning the agreement. Musk recently challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a debate in front of the public about the platform's fake accounts.

(with inputs from agencies)