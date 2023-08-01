Watch: Determined bride wades through flooded church in Philippines 

The above video is from the Philippines, where heavy rains and storms couldn’t stop a couple from pledging them to each other on Sunday (July 30).

The province of Bulacan has been receiving heavy rains of late in the wake of Typhoon Falcon, known as Egay locally.

The typhoon has strengthened monsoon rains in the region, which has caused flooding in several parts of the province.

But that didn’t stop Mae and Paulo Padilla from tying the knot at the Barasoain Church in Malolos.

“When we saw the church, it seemed to prevail over me that no matter what happens, we will continue,” Mae said according to a translated version of her statement.

"It doesn't matter if we don't have any guests to come because of our situation. The important thing is that we both are there, our family, our desire to get married," she added.

Paulo was quoted as saying by local media that even their homes and the roads heading to church had been submerged.

“The one across from our house is almost a foot high. Then the roads,” he said, as per a translated version of his statement. "Even if our car is sinking, we still go to get here," he added.

The couple confessed to feeling anxious in the days leading up to their wedding because of the heavy rains.

Nevertheless, on their special day, they remained determined to commit to each other.

Despite Mae's wedding gown and Paulo's suit getting wet, even their guests bravely waded through the flooded church to witness their union.