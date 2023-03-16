WATCH | Daredevil pilot becomes the first to land plane on Dubai's Burj Al Arab helipad

A Polish daredevil defied gravity and logic when he successfully landed his plane on a helipad at the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai. Pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history by becoming the first person to achieve the feat.

The helipad measured only 27 metres wide, 212 metres above the ground of the 56-story building. To land the helicopter, Czepiela specially modified his light aircraft to stop in just 21 metres. He had been planning the stunt since 2021 and had to stick 650 test landings for it.

"Landing at the height of 200 metres is completely different from landing on the ground...I had to fully trust my own skills. On the helipad, there was no room for mistakes," said Czepiela, reflecting on the stunt.

“The biggest challenge was the lack of any external points of reference, which is usually found at an airport where you have hundreds of meters of runway."

Energy drinks company Red Bull sponsored the heroic act and took to Instagram to share the video, which has garnered over 180,000 likes and 3.2 million views so far.

"That’s what we call a BULLSEYE 🤯🛬👏 Another legendary Burj Al Arab feat in the books, courtesy of @luke.czepiela and a whole lot of commitment, preparation and ingenuity," Red Bull captioned the post as saying.

When not busy being a daredevil, Czepiela captains an Airbus A320. He is a pilot par excellence having won the 2018 world championship challenger class title in the Red Bull Air Space. He has also successfully chauffeured a plane on a wooden pier in Sopot, his home country of Poland.

The Burj Al Arab helipad has witnessed history being made previously. In 2005, tennis greats Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a match while former Formula One driver David Coulthard did a sweet donut on the platform in 2013.

