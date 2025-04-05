A street thief was caught on CCTV using bizarre moves to pickpocket his victims. The man was identified as Anis Bardich. He was seen entangling his body in the victim's to distract them in Birmingham before pickpocketing. Video of the incident went viral on the internet.

As per reports, a court that heard his case said that he preyed on four people in the city centre between July and August last year. West Midlands Police officers from Operation Taurus recognised him after a pattern in the series of thefts. Police in a statement revealed that he was identified using victims' bank cards which were used in shops. Police added that he was identified using facial recognition technology.

Watch the video here

As per reports, PC Amy O'Connor, from Operation Taurus said that he was convicted of four counts of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison. He also added that the man was ordered to pay £2,240 (2,886.24 USD) in compensation to the people he stole from.

"As you can see from the video clip, pickpockets adopt various tricks and tactics to steal people’s property. I would encourage everyone to be on the lookout for these techniques so that they can keep their belongings safe," PC Amy O’Connor said.

