Watch: Bird poops on Biden during inflation speech as video goes viral

WION Web Team
Menlo, Iowa Published: Apr 13, 2022, 10:30 AM(IST)

Bird poop fell on President Biden as he was making a speech in Menlo town Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

President Joe Biden continued with his speech however several people watching on television noticed it as the incident went viral on social media.

President Joe Biden's speech in Menlo, Iowa on infrastructure and inflation was disrupted by bird poop which fell on his suit as his left shoulder splattered with white marks.

Biden's job approval ratings has sunk in recent months even as the US unemployment rate has improved amid job creation. Reports claim jobless applications have declined significantly and the unemployment rate is almost at pre-Covid levels.

However, inflation has spiked in the United States at levels not seen in decades as Democrats worry about their stakes in the US House.

