Watch: Bird poops on Biden during inflation speech as video goes viral

President Joe Biden's speech in Menlo, Iowa on infrastructure and inflation was disrupted by bird poop which fell on his suit as his left shoulder splattered with white marks.

The US president however continued with his speech however several people watching on television noticed it as the incident went viral on social media.

JUST IN: Bird poops on Joe Biden during inflation speech pic.twitter.com/LtLjzwymtc — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) April 12, 2022 ×

WATCH: Bird poops on Joe Biden during speech.



Biden's job approval ratings has sunk in recent months even as the US unemployment rate has improved amid job creation. Reports claim jobless applications have declined significantly and the unemployment rate is almost at pre-Covid levels.

However, inflation has spiked in the United States at levels not seen in decades as Democrats worry about their stakes in the US House.