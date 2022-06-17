Watch: Barack Obama posts a beautiful video of impromptu choir singers

Former US president Barack Obama has posted a beautiful video on his Instagram account. The video has been shot in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Obama paid a visit to recently for Copenhagen Democracy Summit. The video was shot just outside the hotel Obama was staying in.

The video featured a group of women, a choir group, singing beautifully in harmony. For the uninitiated, it would be hard to guess the song. But music doesn't have boundaries of language. And though the song is in Danish language, the beauty of the tune and singing of the women is enough for anyone to fall in love with the song.

The impromptu singing caught Obama by surprise. He waited to hear the group's song and reacted encouragingly.

"When I was in Copenhagen, I ran into this group of singers who were rehearsing on their balcony. They were fantastic — take a listen." said Obama on Instagram.

Check out the wonderful video with sound on.

It truly doesn't feel necessary to know the language to appreciate beauty of the song. It is a patriotic song in Danish language.

The video of this heartening interaction has, quite expectedly, gone viral. The video has been liked by more than 300,000 users. Thousands have commented and appreciated the singing as well as Obama's genuine admiration for something so beautiful.



