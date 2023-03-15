Watch | Australian police rescue baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested floodwaters

Police in Australia's flood-hit Queensland rescued a baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested waters. Taking to Twitter on Monday (March 13), the Queensland Police said that the kangaroo, named Joey, was rescued from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown on Sunday. "A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath," the police said.

The police also shared a video of the rescue. A patrolling officer could be seen pulling Joey from the crocodile-infested waters. "Hey shh, it's alright mate," the officer could be heard saying. Joey was returned safely to dry land, the police also said on Monday. The baby kangaroo then turned around as if to thank the rescuers.

Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday. A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath 🦎 pic.twitter.com/cLI3QsrOZV — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 13, 2023 ×

The inundation of Burketown and other communities continued as the flood water slowly began to recede. The Queensland Police said on Tuesday that major flooding was still occurring in the declared disaster area and floodwater heights across the catchment were still subject to change.

"Water reserves and food supplies are good, and resupply continues as required. Residents from Burketown are still instructed to conserve water usage and monitor advice from Burketown Shire Council," the police added.

Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck from the Mount Isa District Disaster Coordination Centre, meanwhile said, that current conditions still posed a threat to residents.

Rieck said, the centre "is closely monitoring the flood water as it moves throughout the entire catchment and is in contact with all communities and stations that may be at risk and ensuring preparations are in place for everyone’s safety.”

“Support is available to affected communities and a number of air assets, including the RACQ Life Flights AW139 helicopter, are stationed nearby and on standby for health emergencies, and the transport of food, water and medical supplies," he added.

The senior sergeant also said it was still unsafe for displaced people to return to their homes and police remind residents to limit movement in the flood water due to unseen hazards and recent crocodile sightings.

