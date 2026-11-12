/Watch: Argentina President Milei's teary farewell to Pope Leo after pontiff takes him to task over austerity measures

Argentine President Javier Milei became emotional and struggled to hold back tears as he bid farewell to Pope Leo XIV at Buenos Aires' Ministro Pistarini International Airport on Wednesday.

The pontiff was preparing to board an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight to Peru, the final stop on his three-nation Latin American tour. Milei, dressed in a dark suit, embraced the Pope and spoke briefly with him near the aircraft stairs. Cameras captured the president fighting back tears and repeatedly asking the Pope to pray for him as the pontiff prepared to leave.

Pope's historic visit to Argentina

Pope Leo XIV's visit was the first papal trip to Argentina since John Paul II travelled to the country in 1987. His four-day stay drew huge crowds, with more than three million people attending his final Mass outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján on Wednesday, according to a local government source cited by AFP.

"Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms," the Pope told the crowds as he bid farewell at the major Catholic pilgrimage site.

The 71-year-old pontiff later arrived in Lima, Peru, for the final leg of his tour, just weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Pope's remarks on Milei's economic policies

During his visit, Pope Leo XIV also criticised Milei's austerity measures, calling for economic growth to benefit ordinary people.

"The economy must be at the service of the people, rather than people being at the service of the economy," he said shortly after arriving in Argentina.

He highlighted the struggles of people who continue to find it difficult to meet household expenses despite working hard. The Pope also called for greater support for the poor, pensioners and people affected by illness, dependency and disability.

Addressing the importance of democratic values, he urged leaders to show a "willingness to listen" and exercise the "careful use of words" — remarks seen as a veiled criticism of Milei's often aggressive political rhetoric.