WATCH | Alligator 'Tewa', stolen as an egg, makes homecoming after 20 years to Texas zoo

An alligator named Tewa has returned to its home after a long gap of 20 years. According to zoo officials, an 8-foot gator was stolen from a Texas zoo, when it did not even hatch from its egg.

Now, the alligator has made a homecoming after two decades. According to a spokesperson at Texas Game Warden, which manages and conserve the natural resources in the US state of Texas, the alligator was spotted by investigators at a property in Caldwell County. However, the investigators was not there at the property to search for the gator.

The investigators were in the area for a separate incident when the alligator was spotted living illegally at a home backyard nearby Austin.

The representative for the agency, Jen Shugert said investigators found her in a pen at a property in rural Caldwell County, as per reports. A woman at the property, where the alligator was found, informed the investigators that over 20 years ago she had taken the alligator egg. At the time, she was volunteering at the zoo, Shugert added.

“Although there was a habitat in the backyard for the alligator, it had outgrown its pen because it was nearly 8 feet long,” Shugert said.

.@TexasGameWarden & zoo staff have returned an alligator to a zoo in New Braunfels after it was taken more than 20 years ago.



After finding out that the woman lacked the permit to keep the alligator, the officials captured the alligator and brought it back to Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo.

“We got a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about an alligator that someone apparently has had in their possession for over 20 years now,” a zoo employee said.

“Evidently, they were volunteering here actually, at Animal World & Snake Farm, way back then,” and apparently took the alligator, either as an egg or a hatchling, “and actually kept this thing as a pet for at least 20 years now,” he added.

