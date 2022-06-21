Watch: After cochlear implant, Saudi boy hears for the first time

It was a medical treatment that may change the course of a four-year-old Saudi Arabian boy's life. After undergoing a difficult treatment at King Khalid Hospital in Najran, Wajdi Al Nasi, who was born deaf and had never spoken, was able to hear for the first time.

Wajdi burst out laughing after hearing noises through an earpiece after a four-hour cochlear implant procedure.

It came after two years of inspections and examinations at the hospital's otolaryngology department to ensure his auditory nerve and cochlea were in good working order.

Wajdi's ecstatic father, Fadl Al-Hilali, said the family will now try to teach him how to talk after committing themselves to a life without distractions for him.

Wajdi's father said that "the outcome of his procedure filled our hearts with joy... there is now a six-month treatment plan for his speech.At King Khalid Hospital in Najran, we have already begun language restoration under the supervision of speech therapists.The efforts made put an end to my child Wajdi's suffering from acute hearing loss in both ears,".

Last Monday, three weeks following the successful four-hour operation, external hearing aids were installed. If the procedure had failed, Wajdi would have been taken to Saudi Arabia's Institute of Deaf and Mutes where he would have received a certificate of impairment. Instead, his family is hoping that by the end of the year, he will be able to communicate with them and his buddies.



