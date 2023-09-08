Watch: A mesmerised IMF chief attempts dance steps as folk artists welcome her in Delhi

Delegates from across the world have begun arriving in New Delhi ahead of the G20 summit that kicks off tomorrow (Sept 9). On Thursday, Chairman and MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva landed in New Delhi.

She was welcomed by traditional dance artists who were performing on a Sambalpuri song. And the IMF chief just could not resist the beats, who in return, showed her appreciation by shaking a leg and attempting some steps herself.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet. The video was first shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on X, formerly Twitter.

"Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome . #OdiaPride," read the caption.

Netizens react

Kristalina’s dance moves also generated much appreciation on the internet.

"Absolutely wonderful, Proud moment for Odias," wrote one user in the comment section. "This is the strength of our culture and music," said another.

"Superb display of Bhartiya Culture and Music and Dance," wrote a third user. "How beautiful video! Though she is in great position but didn't let Die Child in her. kudos to her. Such a warming," added another.

The summit begins tomorrow

The G20 summit in New Delhi begins tomorrow, with several world leaders already landing in the capital city. Some of the world’s most influential and powerful leaders will attend the summit, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the summit.

The summit will see participation from several global and multilateral organisations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.