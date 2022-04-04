Watch | 3D-printed vegan steak from plant-based proteins

Novameat, an alternative meat firm, has unveiled the world's largest piece of cell-based, whole-cut meat analogue.

Since its inception in 2018, the Barcelona-based firm has been 3D printing plant-based meat replacements to challenge the unsustainable and insufficient global agricultural system and tackle the world’s food supply dilemma.

This Barcelona-based bioengineering business, raised $6 million in pre-Series A funding in February of this year to generate more effectively texturized plant-based whole cuts and fill a vacuum in the alternative meat industry.

Joan Solomando, food engineer at Novameat, explains: "There are studies done with other similar products that are already on the market, such as hamburgers, which indicate that people who consume these products want to reduce their consumption of meat. We are not looking for vegetarian and vegan consumers . They already existed long before products came along. We want our consumers to reduce the amount of meat they eat. But without having to give up the experience of eating meat. "

According to the PitchBook 2021 Annual Foodtech Report, venture capital investment activity in the foodtech industry reached $39.3 billion across market segments in 2021, with the momentum for bio-engineered foods, such as plant-based proteins, expected to continue into 2022 as startups create more realistic alternatives to meat products.

