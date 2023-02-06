Was the deadly Turkiye and Syria earthquake predicted days ago?

The earthquake in Turkiye, which killed more than 2,000 people with death expected to rise, emerged as one of the deadliest in the history of the nation. But was it predicted?

Frank Hoogerbeets, who is reportedly a researcher with Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) that studies seismic activity tweeted on February 3 that sooner or later there will be a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the region around South-Central Turkiye, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

In his tweet, he also shared a map, marking areas that might get impacted. The Twitter post has gone viral now, leaving the netizens absolutely stunned.

In his bio on the micro-blogging site, Hoogerbeets has written that he is a "researcher with the Solar System Geometry Survey, a research institute for monitoring geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity".

After Turkiye's earthquake, he tweeted that his heart goes out to "everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey".

"As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb," he wrote.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos, information shared on social media.

International communities have rushed to help the disaster-hit nation. Many countries have come forward to send aid and rescue workers. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquakes a historic disaster and the worst quake to hit the nation since 1939, but said authorities were doing all they could.

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult," he said.

