/Was it Trump? US President answers interview questions...via text. Internet wonders what's wrong with his health

US President Donald Trump is once again in discussion about his health as he was seen answering in a recent interview via text. The 79-year-old delivered State of the Union host Jake Tapper an exclusive interview on CNN, but, strangely, he texted his answers at an unspecified period before the show rather than calling or speaking in person. Moreover, the president's texts were displayed graphically on the screen during the interview.

The Republican's health has been at the centre of discussion since he became the oldest president in American history.

In his message, Trump said that he hoped the current Israel conflict would end peacefully and that Hamas would be “completely obliterated” if they did not return the captives.

How did the internet react?

After the CNN interview went live, netizens blasted the internet with their conspiracy theories regarding the president.

“'Texted'... 'Proof of life'?” one person said.

“CNN announces that Jake Tapper has interviewed Trump about the Gaza deal... The show opens and Tapper says the interview was via text message!” another tweeted.

“What is wrong with Donald Trump so that he is not able to even do a telephone interview?” a third user commented.