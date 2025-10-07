/WATCH: Zohran Mamdani visits temples in NYC, says ‘proud of my Hindu heritage’

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for the New York City mayoral election, visited Hindu temples in the American city and said he was "proud" of his Hindu heritage. Mamdani, who is the son of the Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, visited Flushing, Queens, to offer prayers at the city’s two temples. During his visit, Mamdani said he was proud of being the first Indian-American mayor of NYC (Elections are scheduled for November 4 this year) and vowed that he would oppose federal immigration enforcement and improve multilingual communication throughout the city.

Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primary in June. During his temple visit, he talked about his ties with the Hindu community, saying that his mother is a Hindu and he was raised with a deep appreciation for the faith. Mamdani's father is Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, who is a Muslim.

"I'm proud of my Hindu heritage, I'm proud to be someone who would be the first Muslim mayor of this city, and I'm proud to hold all of those things together," Mamdani was quoted as saying by NepYork, a New York-based news portal.

"I am proud that I would be the first Indian-American mayor of this city. I am proud of the fact that my mother's family is Hindu. And I grew up with a keen understanding, whilst myself being a Muslim, what Hinduism means. The stories that I learned, the tradition, the faith, the practices," Mamdani further told the reporters present there.