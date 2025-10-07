/'Peacekeeper because of tariffs': Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claims AGAIN

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 6) has once again claimed that he played a key role in ending the military conflict between India and Pakistan by using trade threats. Claiming that it was his aggressive tariff strategy pushed two nuclear-armed nations toward a ceasefire during a period of heightened conflict earlier this year, Trump said that he is the global peacemaker. Praising his tariff regime, he said that it is bringing in "hundreds of billions of dollars" to Washington. He also repeated the claims of seven planes being shot down.

“If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging…If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down... I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective... Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's ceasefire claims vs India's stance

India, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, launched Operation Sindoor and hit terror targets inside Pakistan, killing as many as 100 terrorists. Hostilities rose between the two nations in the two days that followed. A ceasefire understanding was reached between the DGMOs of both countries after the Pakistani DGMO contacted the Indian counterpart. However, Trump has claimed several times that it was he who used trade to convince India and Pakistan to stop hostilities, claiming that war was on the verge of getting nuclear.

Read More | What is Pakistan doing at Nur Khan air base months after India destroyed it during Operation Sindoor