Want a flying car? You may take a look at Jetson One

You must remember the cartoon The Jetsons that showed a family in distant future flying around in personal vehicles. In that highly developed world road-transport was obsolete and every citizen owned a flying car that took him from home to office and anywhere.

Well a namesake vehicle Jetson One has been launched by a Swedish startup by the name of Jetson. And like in the futuristic world, this is personal vehicle that flies. And oh, it runs on electric power.

The company was founded by Peter Ternstrom and Tomasz Patan in 2017. The company specialises in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL vehicles).

According to company website, Jetson One can fly at a maximum speed of 63 mph. The current version of the flying vehicle lets it fly for 20 minutes at a time on a single charge.

The company has also posted videos on social media in which the flying vehicle can be seen zooming across a desert landscape.

Take a look

Jetson's plans involve shipping the commercial version of the prototype in 2023. The personal flying vehicle will not come cheap however.

If you wish to reserve one for yourself, you will have to shell out USD 92,000.

Like all new technologies, this one may be too costly as it enters the market but if this becomes cheap enough for mass production, each one of us may zoom our way to destinations in not so distant future.