'Wait, seriously?': iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $9,047, or Rs 750,000 in Pakistan
In the United States the Apple 15 costs $999 while in India it costs Rs 1,34,000 ($1,616). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs Rs 1,59,900 ($1,928)
Apple 15 Pro Max Price: The most awaited Apple 15 series is here. People are eager to own the latest iPhone, however, be ready to dig a bit deeper in your pockets.
In the United States the Apple 15 costs $999 while in India it costs Rs 1,34,000 ($1,616). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs Rs 1,59,900 ($1,928).
However, what shocking the same iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at over Rs 7.5 lakhs ($9,047). Now that's a lot!
A user named Pallavi Pandey on X posted, "Insane but also true that Apple iphone 15 pro max costs 7.5 lakhs in Pakistan."
Insane but also true that Apple iphone 15 pro max costs 7.5 lakhs in Pakistan 💀— Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) September 20, 2023
The post immediately went viral and prompted Indian netizens to draw comparisons about the price difference.
A user commented, "Fu(k. That’s like buying a car!"
While another commented, "1 Pak rupee = 0.28 Indian rupee. So 7,50,000 × 0.28 = 2,10,000 too expensive even for us. Maybe they are charging extra taxes."
Wait seriously🤣🤣🤣🤣— Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) September 20, 2023
Furthermore, according to reports, a new Apple 14 Pro Max variant costs around Rs 7.3 lakh ($8,805).
Mobile phones indeed have become significantly expensive in Pakistan, primarily due to the imposition of substantial import duties and taxes on these devices. Because of this, the already-expensive iPhone has now dodged the grasp of the average Pakistani.
As a matter of fact, the new iPhone 15 is set to hit the market with a staggering price tag of Rs. 7 lakhs ($8,443), and without factoring in taxes, it still costs around Rs 5 lakhs. ($6,031).
(With inputs from agencies)
