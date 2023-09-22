ugc_banner

'Wait, seriously?': iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $9,047, or Rs 750,000 in Pakistan

Karachi, PakistanEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Furthermore, according to reports, a new Apple 14 Pro Max variant costs around Rs 7.3 lakh ($8,805). Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the United States the Apple 15 costs $999 while in India it costs Rs 1,34,000 ($1,616). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs Rs 1,59,900 ($1,928)

Apple 15 Pro Max Price: The most awaited Apple 15 series is here. People are eager to own the latest iPhone, however, be ready to dig a bit deeper in your pockets. 

In the United States the Apple 15 costs $999 while in India it costs Rs 1,34,000 ($1,616). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs Rs 1,59,900 ($1,928).

However, what shocking the same iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at over Rs 7.5 lakhs ($9,047). Now that's a lot! 

trending now

A user named Pallavi Pandey on X posted, "Insane but also true that Apple iphone 15 pro max costs 7.5 lakhs in Pakistan."

×

Watch | Apple's iPhone 15 sale in India starts with a bang | Buyers queue at Apple stores

The post immediately went viral and prompted Indian netizens to draw comparisons about the price difference. 

A user commented, "Fu(k. That’s like buying a car!"

×

×

While another commented, "1 Pak rupee = 0.28 Indian rupee. So 7,50,000 × 0.28 = 2,10,000 too expensive even for us. Maybe they are charging extra taxes."

×

Furthermore, according to reports, a new Apple 14 Pro Max variant costs around Rs 7.3 lakh ($8,805).

Mobile phones indeed have become significantly expensive in Pakistan, primarily due to the imposition of substantial import duties and taxes on these devices. Because of this, the already-expensive iPhone has now dodged the grasp of the average Pakistani.

As a matter of fact, the new iPhone 15 is set to hit the market with a staggering price tag of Rs. 7 lakhs ($8,443), and without factoring in taxes, it still costs around Rs 5 lakhs. ($6,031).

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Venezuela Police find crypto mining machines, guns, rocket launcher in jail turned into gang HQ

African rhino numbers increase for first time in over a decade

What's the source of CO2 on Jupiter's moon Europa? Scientists finally have answers