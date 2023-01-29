What? How? Pet fish plays Nintendo Switch, spends owners money, reveals credit card info

WHAT? This was exactly the reaction from Japanese users who watched live stream of a pet fish achieving incredible feats on the Nintendo Switch store. They watched in astonishment as the fish logged on to Nintendo Switch, changed their owner's avatar, opened up a Pay Pal account, and used a credit card while symbolically taking on the shape of a person.

Well, we are talking about a pet fish in Japan owned by YouTuber Mutekimaru. His channel is well-liked among gamers for its uploads of tetra fish playing video games. To help you understand, a Nintendo Switch system can be remotely controlled by fish with the help of advanced motion detection tracking software. Mutekimaru had previously put these motion detectors in fish tanks and had produced videos of fish playing video games.

While Mutekimaru was live-streaming a game of Pokémon earlier this month, a surprising turn of events occurred thanks to the technology and the fish's apparent command of it. When the game crashed because of a system fault and the console went back to the home screen, Mutekimaru had just left for a break. However, the fish continued to swim as they usually do while also appearing to control the console remotely from their tank.

The fish apparently changed the identity of their owner's Switch account during the following seven hours before twice login into the Nintendo shop, where customers can buy games and other digital items. Video from the livestream appeared to demonstrate that they were also able to checkmark the terms and conditions, download a new avatar, and even set up a PayPal account from the Switch, sending an email to its owner in the process.

If you think this is all to the story, you are utterly wrong as things didn't stop there. The YouTuber added in a follow-up video about the episode that the fish were also spotted putting 500 yen ($4) from his credit card into Mutekimaru's Switch account during the broadcast, disclosing his credit card information in the process. As fans saw the shocking takeover being shown live on the station, thousands of comments were pouring in. The episode went viral on Twitter, where thousands of Japanese people were left in awe.

Once the harm had been done, it was time for Mutekimaru to take over from the pet fish. He acknowledged that he had been in touch with Nintendo to explain what had occurred and request a 500 yen refund. Nintendo refused to respond to CNN's questions on the incident saying it was the matter of client privacy.

