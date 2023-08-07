Viral Sikh man who defended California store from robber now under investigation for assault

A Sikh man and his colleague, who defended their 7-Eleven store in California from a robber and whacked him using a stick, are now reportedly being investigated by police for assault, KCRA TV reported.

The video of the men, employees at the convenience store, thrashing the robber earlier went viral on social media.

Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023 ×

What happened at the grocery store?

In the viral video, the robber is seen filling a waste bin with cigarettes, cigars, and vapes from the convenience store, while a bystander captures the scene. The bystander advises the store employees to let the robber go, asserting that they can do nothing.

The store workers plead with the robber to halt his actions. Suddenly, a store employee takes swift action, tackling the robber to the ground as he attempts to flee with the stolen items. At this point, the Sikh man intervenes, striking the robber with what appears to be a broom or stick.

The Sikh man continues to subdue the struggling and screaming robber, who finally pleads for mercy, saying, "Okay, okay!" The bystander encourages the Sikh man, exclaiming, "That's how you handle it! Keep going!" The bystander then questions the thief about surrendering, and the robber responds, "Yeah, I'm done!"

Social media users vent anger

A major controversy has now erupted on social media after the Sikh man and his colleague were put under investigation. Social media users are expressing their anger at what they call the ‘criminalisation’ of self-defence or the defence of property.

Watch: US aims to reclaim clout in West Asia

“It is appalling that self-defense and defense of property is being criminalized in AMERICA,” one user posted on X.

“Let's make sure the criminals are okay. Besides the obvious physical injuries, I hope that guy's feelings weren't hurt,” another user wrote on X in a satirical post.