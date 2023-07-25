Viral Borax trend on TikTok. Expert weighs in on its dangers

Consumption of Borax has become a new fashion of the video-sharing platform TikTok - a trend which could jeopardise the health of those who are participating in it.

Borax is the powdered substance often found in laundry detergent and is also available as a cleaning agent on its own. Boric acid is a distinct formulation of boron and is used to kill ants and cockroaches.

Recently, videos are going viral with people seen "jumping on the borax train" by adding white powder to smoothies or coffee to relieve the symptoms of arthritis, lupus, or other health conditions.

But experts have said that both borax and boric acid in loose powder form can be harmful if swallowed. They can also irritate your skin.

Some people on TikTok have incorrectly claimed that adding a pinch to their water might reduce inflammation and help with joint pain, despite the fact that Borax has been banned in food products in the US. Some even claimed that soaking in borax in the bathtub could "detoxify" the body.

Concerns were raised when several TikTok stars with hundreds of thousands of followers advocated the use of borax in videos. However, they later removed the videos.

A report by NBC News mentioned that Dr Kelly Johnson-Arbor, who is a toxicology physician and co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center, often contributes to the centre's website by writing articles that correct the record on harmful health fads.

As quoted, Dr Johnson-Arbor says that ingesting borax might cause stomach inflammation and result in blue-green vomit or diarrhoea. She claims that soaking in borax can cause anaemia and convulsions over time, as well as rashes that make the skin seem as bright pink.

Dr Johnson-Arbor said, "There's really nothing to support the use of borax in humans for inflammation or reduction of oxidative stress or anything like that."

Borax viral trend reminds the world of other trends which directly or indirectly impact health and misinformation about personal health can be extremely dangerous.

