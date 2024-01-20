Viral baby shower SHOCKS netizens, Gen-Z TikTok star hosts event for five women carrying his babies

In an incident that prompted exclamatory reactions of 'oh!', 'really!', and 'wow!' as descriptions of bizarreness surrounding this world, a TikTok star hosted a joint baby shower for his five pregnant baby mothers. The photos of the event have now gone viral and social media is filled with a reactionary deluge of shock.

New York City resident Zeddy Will, 22, a musician with a sizable TikTok following, hosted the event, one of his partners Lizzy Ashliegh claimed on social media.

The baby shower was hosted in New York's Queens on January 14.

The moms-to-be Lizzy Ashleigh and the biological father Zeddy Will posed for a joint photo on the invitation, which said: "Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1-5."

"I guess we are Sister Wives now", Ashleigh captioned the video. Sister Wives is a popular Travel and Living Show which shows the lives of a polygamist family.

In a follow-up video, Ashleigh revealed that the five moms – Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti – have "accepted each other" because it is "better for the little ones" to grow up in a "big family."

"Look at our beautiful family!" she captioned one of the photos. "We love our Baby Daddy! We will not ruin our babies’ lives! Our families have accepted this!"

Zeddy Will's co-manager told The New York Post: "Society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform."

Polygamous families in the world: What is the scenario?

A polygamous family is a family unit that consists of a husband, multiple wives, and their children. In this type of family, all the wives may live together with their children or each may have a separate household. Zeddy's potential constitution of a 'family' with these women does not exactly form a polygamous union due to the absence of a marital alliance.

According to a 2020 report by the Pew Research Centre, about 2 per cent of the global population — mostly in West African countries — lives in polygamous households. Notably, the Pew data does not take into account polygamous families in most countries of West Asia, except Yemen (2 per cent), Iran (0.5 per cent) and Iraq (2 per cent).

In the vast majority of countries in much of the world, the share of polygamous families is under 0.5 per cent, according to Pew Research Centre.