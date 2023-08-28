Video: Swiss cabin crew pose, dance on aircraft's wing, later slammed by bosses

Members of a Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew were caught on camera performing a reckless dance and posing on the wing of a Boeing 777 shortly before takeoff in Buenos Aires.

Video footage taken by a fellow traveller waiting in the terminal captured a female crew member twirling and posing, almost resembling a Disney princess, before gesturing for a male colleague to join her on the wing through the open emergency exit.

High-risk stunt ignites controversy

The male crew member proceeded to strike muscle-manlike bodybuilding poses next to the woman, while another male crew member made a brief appearance for what seemed to be a photo opportunity. Meanwhile, on the tarmac, two ground crew members posed for a picture in front of the plane's engine.

#Entérate #Swiss International AirLines ha iniciado una investigación por un video, donde se puede observar a un grupo de sobrecargos tomándose fotografías sobre la semi-ala de un Boeing 777 en Buenos Aires. De acuerdo a la aerolínea no había pasajeros a bordo de la aeronave.… pic.twitter.com/pml1NloZ20 — EnElAire (@Enel_Aire) August 26, 2023 ×

Swift condemnation from airline

The video quickly drew condemnation from Swiss International Air Lines' management, who issued a stern statement, making it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating that what may appear as harmless fun in the video is, in reality, life-threatening. He pointed out that the wings of a Boeing 777 are about five meters (16.4 feet) high, and a fall from that height onto a hard surface can result in devastating consequences.

Pelzer reiterated that crew members should only step onto an aircraft's wings in the event of a dire emergency, such as evacuations. He strongly criticised the employees' reckless behaviour, describing it as "pie in the sky."

Vice President Martin Knuchel and other airline executives expressed their anger and disappointment, calling for an immediate end to such tomfoolery. Even fellow flight crew members, who chose to remain anonymous, voiced their disapproval.

One colleague expressed shock and disbelief, emphasising the extreme danger and unprofessionalism of the act, particularly noting that the uniform stripes indicated a cabin chief's involvement.

The other cabin chief expressed deep shame regarding the behaviour of the crew and stated that if such an incident had occurred in Zurich, he would have sent those involved home.

This incident follows a recent surge in inappropriate passenger behaviour on flights, adding to the challenges faced by flight attendants. Instances such as the one involving Tiffany Gomas, who had a paranoid episode during a flight from Dallas to Orlando, have highlighted the need for vigilance and professionalism in the aviation industry.