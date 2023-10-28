VIDEO: Guard savaged by massive bear in hotel’s kitchen, escapes with minor injuries

A security guard at a luxury hotel of Colorado, US, was left stunned Monday night (Oct 23) after a bear hidden in the kitchen suddenly launched itself at him.

As soon as the man saw the bear, he ran for his life, fortunately slipping away from the large clutches of the bear with some minor scratches.

The guard was admitted to the hospital but was released shortly.

What happened?

CCTC footage showed the bear strolling in the kitchen of the five-star hotel, just moments before a guard entered the scene to investigate.

Seconds later, the man found himself savaged under the paws of the beast.

Watch the video below: Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a video of the moment a security guard was attacked by a bear in a kitchen in Aspen. The security guard is okay and was released from the hospital. The bear was captured and euthanized. pic.twitter.com/p8ZTwwK2R7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 26, 2023 × The guard ran in the opposite direction and dialled 911 immediately.

Manhunt for the bear

Following the incident, a large-scale manhunt, involving wildlife officers as well as Police Department members, was launched. However, it was only on Wednesday that the beast was tracked down and tranquillised and later euthanised.

It was identified as the same animal that attacked the security guard due to a distinctive white patch on its chest, according to CPW.

According to wildlife officials, it was not clear what attracted the animal to the kitchen as it was “clean and did not have food lying around.”

Statement from police

Matt Yamashita, area wildlife manager, said: "During our initial investigation we gathered witness statements along with photos and videos from hotel security cameras.”

"All played an important part in our investigation. Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behaviour of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear," the officer added.

Experts estimate Colorado has between 17,000 and 20,000 bears and the population is "stable and growing".