Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Date, history and significance

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Veer Bal Diwas is observed in remembrance of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh's sacrifices in India. Last year on January 9 2022, on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in remembrance of the Sikh guru’s sons’ martyrdom.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: History

Veer Bal Diwas is observed to pay honour and tribute to the sacrifices made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. On this day Mughal forces under Aurangzeb’s order killed Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, who was just six years old, and Fateh Singh, who was only nine.

Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were the youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. They were held captive by the Mughal army and were forced to convert to Islam. The two young Sahibzadas refused to convert and expressed their love for their religion and were allegedly sentenced to death by bricking alive.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Significance

Veer Bal Diwas is observed in honour of the “Sahibzadas”, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The Indian government has announced to observe Veer Bal Diwas every year on 26th December. This day commemorates the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh



PM Modi attends the Veer Bal Diwas event at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Veer Bal Diwas event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday (December 26). He was accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur among others. Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past on this special occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valour will continue to inspire generations to come. Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world."