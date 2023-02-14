ugc_banner

Valentine's Day 2023: If you're single, THESE hilarious Valentine's Day memes will make your day

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Are you feeling sad and single on Valentine's Day? These Valentine's Day memes will cheer you up. Photograph:(Twitter)

Valentine's Day 2023: February 14 is here, and so is Valentine's Day. While couples celebrate the day of love, singles have flooded the internet with Valentine's Day memes.

The trend of Valentine's Day is so crazy that Valentine's Day is one of the most searched hashtags today. Many of us have also become victims of cheesy morning WhatsApp images and wishes in our family groups. Here's a list of our favourite Valentine's Day memes and jokes that will leave you laughing on the floor.

Valentine's Day 2023: Memes

Singles surely envy couples, especially on Valentine's Day. Do you have a plan for Valentine's Day as a single? Here's an idea from a Twitter user. 

 

Do you know who's more excited about Valentine's Day than couples? Shopkeepers who sell flowers and chocolates. They're going to bathe in money today!

You might not get Valentine's Gift. But do you know who will get a Valentine's Day gift? Your siblings! And what's theirs is always yours. 

Has your colleague taken a leave today in the name of a 'family emergency?' You better call them and ask what kind of a family emergency is going on a date.

If this made your day a little better, share it with your other friends and spread the joy of being single on Valentine's Day. 

