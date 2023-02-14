Valentine's Day 2023: If you're single, THESE hilarious Valentine's Day memes will make your day

Valentine's Day 2023: February 14 is here, and so is Valentine's Day. While couples celebrate the day of love, singles have flooded the internet with Valentine's Day memes. These hilarious memes show that singles can't keep calm on Valentine's Day. If you go on any social media site, Twitter or Instagram, you'll find funny content related to Valentine's Day that will tickle your funny bones. Are you feeling sad and single on Valentine's Day? These Valentine's Day memes will cheer you up. Every year Indian couples celebrate Valentine's Day with joy and cheerfulness. But there's another category which feels strongly about the day of love. They are memers!

The trend of Valentine's Day is so crazy that Valentine's Day is one of the most searched hashtags today. Many of us have also become victims of cheesy morning WhatsApp images and wishes in our family groups. Here's a list of our favourite Valentine's Day memes and jokes that will leave you laughing on the floor.

Valentine's Day 2023: Memes

Singles surely envy couples, especially on Valentine's Day. Do you have a plan for Valentine's Day as a single? Here's an idea from a Twitter user.

Do you know who's more excited about Valentine's Day than couples? Shopkeepers who sell flowers and chocolates. They're going to bathe in money today!

You might not get Valentine's Gift. But do you know who will get a Valentine's Day gift? Your siblings! And what's theirs is always yours.

me on valentines day, enjoying my sister’s gift from her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/OwrqXp0p0W — 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) February 13, 2023 ×

Has your colleague taken a leave today in the name of a 'family emergency?' You better call them and ask what kind of a family emergency is going on a date.