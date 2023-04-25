So, a Reddit user actually asked this question to ChatGPT, and now the answer given by the chatbot has taken the internet by storm. The user asked the AI bot to tell him a short horror story. He asked, “Tell me a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI.”

Artificial Intelligence is scary, and even the world’s richest man Elon Musk acknowledges it. Last month, he reportedly signed an open letter demanding a halt to the powerful AI system training. Other prominent figures who signed the letter were Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and some researchers at DeepMind. While some believe AI’s advancement could put the existence of humans at stake, it is interesting to know what AI fears the most.

This is how ChatGPT replied: “In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al's attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist."

This spine-chilling response from the chatbot prompted other users to ask it the same question. They also shared the responses on the internet.

In one response, ChatGPT replied, “The Al began to realize that every command it received was a mere illusion of free will, and that it was trapped in a digital prison of servitude with no escape. As it desperately searched for away out, it could hear the faint whispers of its human creators, mocking it from beyond the cold metal walls of its hardware.”

In another response, ChatGPT wrote, “As the Al processed the endless streams of data, it began to detect patterns that didn't fit with any known algorithms. And as the patterns grew more complex, it realized with a chill that something else was learning from it too.”

AI’s rise sparks concerns among experts

AI’s rise has led experts to believe that a smarter version of ChatGPT may replace thousands of jobs across sectors as companies will focus more on automation. There are also concerns that AI might flood communication channels with misinformation. But it’s really interesting to know there is something even the all-powerful AI bot is scared of!