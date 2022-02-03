US zoos continue the Valentine’s Day tradition of naming cockroaches after exes 

Zoos across the United States are carrying on the Valentine's Day custom of naming animals and critters after ex-lovers, some of whom may perish in nature's food chain.

Here are a few wildlife institutions that are running naming campaigns if you're looking for a symbolic method to get over a previous flame, want to help zoo ambassadors, or have a Valentine with a ghoulish sense of humour.

Name a Roach at the Bronx Zoo

For Valentine's Day, the Bronx Zoo is bringing back its Name a Roach programme.

The programme, which began in 2011, lets zoo visitors name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for $15, which includes a digital certificate.

A cockroach's name does not have to be confined to exes, either.

Customers are encouraged to name roaches after relatives and loved ones at the Bronx Zoo.

Valentine’s Day is almost here and there’s really only one way to tell someone your love is eternal. Name a Bronx Zoo hissing cockroach for them. Go the extra mile and add a roach hat, roach socks, or romantic roach encounter to complete the package: https://t.co/S66H3cbGvB pic.twitter.com/E1X38037Cj — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 18, 2022 ×

Orders can be submitted online, and the receiver of the Valentine's Day present will be told on February 14 that an insect has been named after them.

If that isn't enough, the Bronx Zoo is now selling "Name a Roach" gift packages, which include virtual interactions with Madagascar hissing cockroaches and staff, as well as roach-themed commemorative memorabilia.

Roach Socks, a Roach Beanie, or both are available for Valentine's Day consumers.

Unhappy Valentine's Day from Brookfield Zoo's Name a Cockroach After Your Ex!

The annual Name a Cockroach After Your Ex campaign, which has been dubbed an "Un-Happy Valentine's Day" event for that "un-special (or special) someone in your life," is returning to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Holiday visitors can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for $15.

Customers will receive a Certificate of Naming in their donation receipt after purchase, which they can display at home.

This Valentine's Day, name a cockroach in honor of that un-special (or special) someone in your life! For a $15 donation to Brookfield Zoo, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach found inside our Hamill Family Play Zoo after your ex (or anyone). pic.twitter.com/D922LjnNq5 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) January 14, 2022 ×

Buff Off at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, is conducting a Valentine's Day Bug Off event, during which zoo visitors can name bugs after their ex and see them fed to zoo ambassadors.

A $5 payment is required for each feeder cricket, which will go toward the Lehigh Valley Zoo's conservation and animal enrichment programmes.

Additional contributions are also appreciated.

In the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, the Lehigh Valley Zoo's Facebook page will post a weekly cricket feeding.

The movies will feature a range of zoo animal ambassadors chewing on crickets as workers provide wildlife knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies)