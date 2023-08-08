US woman yelled 'not real' in flight because her AirPods were allegedly stolen by her relatives

A woman who shouted out at an American Airlines flight that a passenger sitting at a spot was "not real", has been identified. The woman is Texas marketing executive Tiffany Gomas.

She told the police that she freaked out after an argument over wireless headphones.

Tiffany was forced to leave the American Airlines plane after the incident, which led to hours of delay for other passengers.

Who is Tiffany Gomas?

Tiffany served as the vice president of a marketing firm called Elevate Brand Marketing. She was named a "rising star" in 2017 by a trade publication.

Also read | IndiGo flyer booked after crew detects cigarette smoke in flight's washroom

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," Tiffany yelled in a video that went viral on social media.

"I don’t give two f–ks but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real."

The woman who went viral for calling a man ‘Not Real’ on an American Airlines plane has been identified as Tiffany Gomas.



She claimed:



“I’m telling you, I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they can… pic.twitter.com/CozTV3282K — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 7, 2023 ×

Despite her purported fear, however, Tiffany was unwilling to leave the plane, New York Post reported.

She was forcibly removed by staff.

Police said that the incident took place after Tiffany lost her cool over relatives who were accompanying her.

She accused them of stealing her AirPods.

Also watch | Gravitas: Italian woman strips mid-air, punches Vistara crew

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the July 2 complaint reads, according to the New York Post.

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side," it added.

Tiffany was not formally arrested or taken into custody following the incident.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE