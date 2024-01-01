US: Woman wakes up to amputated legs and arms after getting kidney stone surgery

A US woman was left heartbroken after she discovered that both of her arms and legs were amputated after she went for a regular kidney stone surgery. 41-year-old Lucinda Mullins had her kidney stone treated just weeks ago but later she learnt through doctors that her kidney stone got infected and she became septic.

Mullins was then sedated for days at a Kentucky hospital. Once she woke up, she found that doctors had removed her both legs from the knees down to save her life. She was also told that both of her arms below elbow would also have to be removed.

"I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Mullins was quoted as saying by the New York Post."The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life, this is what's happened,'" she added.

Watch: Scientists create 'identical twin' universe × But the devastating news didn’t break her positive spirit and attitude towards life. She said her new condition actually allowed her to spend more time where her husband and two young sons. "I'm just so happy to be alive," she said. "I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point. I just said, 'These are the cards I've been dealt and these are the hands I'm going to play,'" she added.

Later, Lucinda's sister Luci Smith released pictures of the pair smiling outside the hospital just after the devastating operation that changed her life forever.

"Each day is a blessing from God and we will continue to praise him for the miracles he has performed. Today she got to leave the room and we ventured outside for some fresh crisp air. Keep praying and she'll keep fighting until we are finally home," the woman wrote on Facebook.