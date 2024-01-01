South Delhi resident shocks internet by ordering 9,940 condoms in 2023

As the year 2023 came to a close, India’s instant delivery service ‘Blinkit’ revealed some of the most intriguing sales patterns throughout the year. The data reflected the evolving purchasing habits of the consumers, while also shedding light on the increasing reliance on online delivery services.

One such astonishing revelation was the purchase of a mind-boggling 9,940 condoms by an individual from South Delhi in 2023. To put this into perspective, the person ordered 27 condoms every day and more than one per hour.

Another buys 81 condoms in a single order

Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of the delivery app, dropped another bombshell on social media platform X. One customer really had an action-packed New Year's Eve as he ended up ordering 81 condoms in a single order, leaving netizens as well Dhindsa himself surprised.

However, some users also pointed out that he must be owning a general store and there was nothing surprising at all.

Customer buys 38 pairs of underwear within a month

Another customer, also from South Delhi, amazed Dhindsa by ordering a staggering 38 pairs of underwear within a month from the delivery app.

In 2023, people also bought more than 80,000 Gangajal bottles from the app, reflecting the changing pattern in consumers’ purchasing patterns. Notably, a staggering 30,02,080 Partysmart tablets were also delivered, shedding light on the prevalence of this particular commodity in the market.

Gurugram bought nearly 66,000 lighters

Folks in Gurugram brought 65,973 lighters throughout 2023, making headlines for their unique consumption trends. The mega city and IT hub also saw more consumption of tonic water than traditional soft drinks.

Unique World Festivals - World News × Adding to the diversity of purchases, an impressive 3,51,033 printouts were delivered before 8 am, underlining the increasing reliance on printed materials in various sectors.

Details about Blinket’s finances

After transitioning to quick commerce, Blinkit experienced a substantial 207 per cent increase in operational revenue during its initial full financial year, reaching Rs 724 crore.

However, this period also witnessed a widened net loss, totalling Rs 1,190 crore in FY23. These results represent the first comprehensive annual outcomes following Zomato's acquisition of the company in the previous year.

In contrast, during FY22, when Blinkit operated under the name Grofers, the company reported an operating revenue of Rs 236 crore and a net loss of Rs 1,021 crore, as per data from PrivateCircle Research.