US: Woman carries gun inside MRI scanner, lives to tell the tale

MRI machines are a serious matter. These machines produce images of our bodily tissues for doctors to analyse. But the machines themselves are not to be trifled with. They produce insanely powerful magnetic fields which can cause injuries or even death if metallic objects are anywhere near when the machine is operating.

A 57-year-old woman in Wisconsin got first-hand experience of this. As per a report in ScienceAlert, the woman received superficial wound to her buttocks when a concealed weapon on her person was subjected to the powerful magnetic field generated by an MRI machine.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has mentioned the incident in its report.

Watch | 2024 US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden has found a secret weapon × It isn't yet clear how the woman was able to slip the gun past the medical staff. It has been reported that the staff carried out the screening procedure before the MRI during which the patient is asked to remove metallic items on their person.

The case of the woman is similar to that of a man in Brazil who lost his life due to injuries he sustained when his own gun fired when close to an MRI scanner that was in operation.

What happens in an MRI?

During a medical imagery, the MRI machine produces a strong magnetic field that 'twists' protons in your bodily tissues. These protons then 'line up' in the same direction like very small compasses.

A follow-up radio pulse then jiggles these protons which take varying time to realign creating variations which can eventually be used to create a map of the tissue.

Also Read | Study: Most people working night shifts develop some kind of sleep disorder

In case of ferromagnetic substances like iron, nickel and cobalt, this effect is amplified. The powerful magnetic field of the MRI machine causes protons in these elements to heat, shake and leap. The results, sometimes fatal, are for everyone to see. Incidents like these should be a warning to everyone.

The incident in Wisconsin took place earlier this year