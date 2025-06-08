/US teen dies after inhaling aerosol keyboard cleaner | Here's all about deadly ‘Dusting’ trend she participated

An American teenage girl died on Saturday (June 7)after taking part in a deadly social media trend called "dusting". The 19-year-old girl named Renna O'Rourke from Arizona died after spending four days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Her family claimed that she and her boyfriend ordered aerosol keyboard cleaner without their knowledge. They inhaled the keyboard cleaner, and the girl went into cardiac arrest. She spent around a week in the ICU, and later, the doctors declared that her brain was dead.

"She always said, 'I'm going to be famous, dad. Just you watch. I'm going to be famous,' and unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances," Renna’s father told The Independent.

What is ‘Dusting’?

Dusting, also known as "chroming" or "huffing," is a trend on social media in which people inhale common household cleaners to get high for views on the internet.

'There's no ID required' to buy the product

"There's no ID required. It's odourless. It's everything kids look for. They can afford it, they can get it, and it doesn't show in mom and dad's drug test," the teenager’s mother said.

"She never regained consciousness," the mother added.

Her family described Renna as "vivacious and caring and loyal."

Now, the O'Rourke family is working to honour Renna by spreading the word about the dangers of huffing for teens and parents. "Dig deep. Search their rooms. Don't trust - and that sounds horrible, but it could save their life," the mother said.

